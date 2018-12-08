Isha Ambani’s wedding begins with four days “Anna seva” in Udaipur

RIL chief Mukesh Ambani, wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani with daughter Isha Ambani, fiance Anand Piramal, and in-laws, Ajay and Swati Piramal pose for a photo ahead of their daughter Isha’s wedding, in Udaipur (PTI)

India is about to witness another high profile wedding. Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is set to tie knots with Anand Piramal, Executive Director of Piramal Group, on December 12. After two high profile weddings in Bollywood viz., Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas, the Ambanis kick-started their daughter’s wedding by feeding 5,100 people three times a day, in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Many of the invited guests were specially abled, reported NDTV.

“Anna Seva” – as the family calls it, will continue from 7th to 10th December, for four days. Many members of the family including Mukesh and Nita Ambani, bride Isha Ambani, Swati and Ajay Piramal and the groom Anand Piramal were not only present there – many of them even served and interacted with them!

The function not only had food for 5,100 people but they also set up an exhibition, that will showcase as many as 108 traditional handicrafts and art forms from the different parts of the country.

Many other pre-wedding festivities like Mehendi have been scheduled to happen over the weekend in Udaipur. Several celebrity guests like fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actor Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor have already started arriving in the city for the big wedding, which is set to take place in Oberoi Udai Vilas and City Palace of Udaipur.

Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani serve food to the differently-abled children ahead of their daughter Isha’s wedding.

According to a Reuters report, over 100 of chartered flights are landing in the otherwise sleepy airport of Udaipur. A source from the airport told NDTV that, since many guests will arrive from abroad, separate customs and immigration counters have been opened in the airport – which will stay active for the next few days.

The two, Isha and Anand, got engaged in a lavish ceremony at Lake Como in Italy, in September this year. Popstar Beyonce is also expected to perform in Mumbai next week, as a part of the wedding festivities, reported NDTV. Another dandiya fest was also organised last month, as a part of the wedding festivities. The guests even have access to an app, which is mapping all the wedding festivities