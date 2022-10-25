Is Varaha Roopam from Kantara copied? Thaikkudam Bridge to sue makers over copyright infringement

Director Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films have been accused of copyright infringement by Kerala-based music band Thaikkudam Bridge. The band has claimed that the Kantara makers have copied its song. In a statement issued on its social media pages, the band has expressed that they are planning to take legal action against the makers of the Kannada blockbuster Kantara.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role in it, Kantara is bankrolled by Hombale Films.

Thaikkudam Bridge has claimed Varaha Roopam from Kantara is a rip-off of its song Navarasam, which came out about five years ago. And the band also sought public support in this matter.

“We would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with Kantara. The unavoidable similarities between our IP ‘Navarasam’ and ‘Varaha Roopam’ in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between ‘Inspired’ and ‘Plagiarized’ is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie’s creative team. We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right,” read the statement from Thaikkudam Bridge posted on its Instagram page.

Varaha Roopam, composed by Ajaneesh Loknath, is an important part of Kantara. Whereas. Navarasam is an exposition of Kerala’s Theyyam culture.

“Set in a fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara brings alive the traditional culture of Kambla and Bhootha Kola. It is believed that Demigods are the guardians and their energies encircle the village. In the story, there is a ripple when a battle of ego swirls among the traditions and culture of the land. In a conflict between humanity and nature, Shiva is in rebellion and working against the latter. He engages in intense conflicts leading up to a war between the villagers and evil forces. Can Shiva reinstate peace and harmony,” the official synopsis reads. Neither Rishab Shetty nor Hombale Films have reacted to the plagiarism allegation yet.