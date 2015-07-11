Is this Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas’ new beau?

Cressida Bonas got all cozy and comfy with Edward Holcroft during Wimbledon match, sparking rumours that she is no more single.

The 26-year-old former girlfriend of Prince Harry didn’t hide her affection for her new beau, and the pair looked happy and was all smiles as they watched the match, E! Online reported.

Holcroft, who’s known for his role in ‘Wolf Hall,’ was even seen whispering in the aspiring British actress’ ear.

Bonas, who had called it quits with Prince William’s younger brother after two years of dating in 2014, is believed to dating the actor for a few months, as they were supposedly spotted on a date together at restaurant Le Caprice in April.

The pair, dressed smartly in mustard-colored jumper dress with a white t-shirt and nude wedges, and navy suit and classic shades respectively, also posed for pics together at the Evian Live Young Suite.