Is Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 an attempt to fix his image?

Ever since the audience got to know that filmmaker Sajid Khan is participating in Bigg Boss 16, it left them angry and many even questioned the makers. Sajid Khan was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women during the #MeToo movement. The Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) barred him from directing movies and he was also dropped from Housefull 4. The director was out of work for four years, however, last month, Sajid Khan announced his comeback with 100% starring Riteish Deshmukh, Shehnaz Gill, Nora Fatehi, and John Abraham.

If you are wondering if Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 is an attempt to fix his image, then the answer is yes for the dedicated audience of one of the biggest reality shows in India.

The fans of the Salman Khan hosted show were disheartened to witness how the makers are trying to white-wash the controversial filmmaker’s image. They have conveniently skipped addressing the allegations and blamed his arrogance for the downfall while introducing him on the show. The filmmaker also said that after a few blockbusters he started believing that he is infallible, and that led to the failure.

Bigg Boss 16 could have been a platform to talk about the allegations and apologize for the wrongdoings, but the makers have opted to brush things under the carpet and give the filmmaker a chance to return to stardom.

Having said that, Bigg Boss, the biggest controversial show, has always managed to bring contestants with colourful lives. Remember Bunty Chor, Raja Choudary, Swami Om, last year’s contestant Abhijit Bichukale and Hindustani Bhau? This year we have Shalin Bhanot, who was accused of domestic violence by his former wife and ex Bigg Boss contestant Daljiet Kaur. Sajid Khan’s presence on such a show, a few months before the release of his film, can help him a lot. If you would have noticed, the filmmaker has donned the hat of a comedian on the show and is trying to make people laugh. There is an attempt to rectify his image in front of the fans. We should also consider that his sister, choreographer-director Farah Khan has also hosted the reality show and allowing Sajid Khan on the show is a perfect attempt to white-wash his image.

It’s shocking to witness how the contestants are hero-worshiping the accused filmmaker. Instead of highlighting his past, they are referring to him as ‘Sajid sir’.

Former journalist and now chat show host Janice Sequeira took to Twitter to highlight how Sajid Khan’s presence on Bigg Boss would send out wrong messages to women, who showed courage by opening up during the #MeToo movement. “I have woken up triggered and upset. It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY?,” she tweeted.

I have woken up triggered and upset.

It’s bad enough that men who were called out during #MeToo have suffered ZERO consequences. But for the country’s most popular reality show to rehabilitate one of them and *treat* him like a star? WTF IS WRONG WITH US AS A SOCIETY? — Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85) October 2, 2022

Singer Sona Mohapatra also objected to Sajid Khan’s presence in Bigg Boss. She tweeted, “Dear @FarOutAkhtar, you front an organisation called MARD. This man & the many others are known to you personally. Speak up, Stand Up only when it’s convenient, or pays to virtue signal for ‘our cause’ not now? Charity begins at home.”

This is #SajidKhan , now on a reality TV show. 👇🏾Then there is #AnuMalik judging a music reality show on TV,for children no less. #KailashKher ? Celebrity Judge on TV. ALL called out by many many women in @IndiaMeToo .Indian TV channels, executives are indeed depraved & sad lot. https://t.co/uUzrIYb7sn — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) October 2, 2022

The makers are leaving no stone unturned to mend the filmmaker’s image. To bring his comic side out, Bigg Boss has given Sajid Khan the task to become Abdu Rozik translator.

Sajid Khan might be trending ever since he is on the show or the TRP of the show might be the highest, but his presence on the show will send the wrong message to women who gathered the courage to speak up.