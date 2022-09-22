Is Kriti Sanon, an industry outsider, the next big thing in Bollywood? Let’s understand

Kriti Sanon made her foray into films with Heropanti, a commercial blockbuster that introduced her into the world of movies, but there was so much more of her prowess as an actor that was left to be explored. 8 years later, she now finds herself in the league of the top three female stars in Bollywood with a healthy mix of commercial hits and solid content.

Kriti Sanon is being celebrated this year for her applause-worthy performance in Mimi, and is making a clean sweep at award ceremonies including IIFA and the Filmfare awards.

From being an industry outsider to now carving an important space for herself in the film business, Kriti Sanon exemplifies what it takes to be a self-made star. Over the course of her 8-year-long career, the young star hustled her way into the audience’s hearts with films like Bareilly Ki Barfii, Luka Chuppi, and MIMI, performances for which she won massive praise.

The star even made an impact in small roles that were equally memorable, making her the superstar she is today.

With her confident, charming, and relatable personality Kriti Sanon is also a favourite in the brand world and has been on a brand signing spree, representing close to 18 brands. The fact that Kriti is a go-to choice for brands comes in as no surprise as the actress has always had a strong connection with young women across the country, who relate to her and look up to her with aspiration. This makes her the perfect fit for brands looking at targeting the young-adult audience.

This superstar has a lineup like none other, a dream of any actress- taking on versatile roles and collaborating with some of the biggest filmmakers. Showing immense promise of continuing her lucky streak, she has Bhediya, Shehzada, Ganapath, and Adipurush some of the most anticipated films of recent times. A film with Anurag Kashyap is also on the cards for the young superstar, which will feature Kriti in a completely new avatar.