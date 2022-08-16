Is Kiara Advani getting married to Sidharth Malhotra? The latest episode of Koffee With Karan might have a clue

Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra, two of the finest actors in the Hindi film industry, are the most recent stars to appear on Koffee With Karan Season 7. On Tuesday, Karan Johar released a promo for the episode, which will premiere on August 18.

Sidharth, who is reportedly dating Kiara Advani, was asked the inevitable marriage question by Karan in the teaser. During the show, Karan asked, ‘Now that you are dating Kiara Advani, any future plans?’ To which Sidharth responded, “I manifest a brighter and happy future,” he said. However, KJo interrupts him and says, “That you are marrying Kiara Advani?” On hearing this, Malhotra is taken aback and says, “Sorry,” leaving everyone in splits. Later, Karan adds, “Yeh bada biba munda (innocent boy).”

Have a look at the promo:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have worked together in Shershaah and ever since then, they have been rumoured to be dating. Recently, they jetted off to Dubai to celebrate Advani’s 30th birthday. The two engaged in fun banter after Kiara dropped a post on her Instagram on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor shared a video of herself with a flag and Sidharth commented, “Thanks for cutting me out,” to this, Kiara replied, “Your hand is still there.”

Take a look at the post:

The episode teaser starts with KJo referring to Vicky and Sidharth as “two regular Punjabi boys”. Calling Vicky’s last appearance on Koffee With Karan when he spoke abouthis fondness towards Katrina Kaif, Karan says, “It was a very momentous Koffee With Karan for you the last time”. Sidharth added to it by saying, “Iska toh roka hua tha yahan pe (he got engaged here only)”.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married in Rajasthan in December 2021. According to KJo, their love affair began on the Koffee With Karan couch.

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Mission Majnu, Thank God, and Yodha. Kiara Advani has Govinda Naam Mera and RC15 in her kitty,

Coming back to Koffee With Karan 7, the upcoming episode featuring Vicky Kaushal and Sidharth Malhotra will air on Thursday (August 18).