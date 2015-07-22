Is Henry Cavill joining cast of ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ sequel?

​​ ​
Hollywood actor Henry Cavill, who is being rumoured to be a part of the sequel of 'Fifty Shades of Grey', choose to stay mum on the speculation in a recent interview and sparked more fire to it.

The ‘Man of Steel’ actor said, “Basically what I can say is I can’t say anything about it right now,” which added heat to the talks of him playing the role of Anastasia Steele i.e, Dakota Johnson’s boss Jack Hyde in the second installment of the E.L James adaptation, E! Online reported.

Notably, Cavill was previously rumored for this role as Steele’s boss was described as a man who can steel hearts of millions of girls with his looks, which could easily be done by the blue-eyed handsome hunk.

