Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium mints over Rs 60 cr in just two days in China

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium received a bumper opening in the Chinese market.

Irrfan Khan is known in Bollywood and Hollywood for the versatility he brings on screen with the characters he plays. One of his films which hit the screens last year showed how effortless yet effective his acting can be. With Hindi Medium, the satire on the education system in India Irrfan etched his name in history books. The movie was raved by the critics as well and earned IrrfanKhan a Filmfare award for Best Actor. It was the content of the movie which connected with the masses. And this is exactly what is happening after the movie released in China.

Hindi Medium received a bumper opening in the Chinese market. In just two days, the Irrfan starrer minted a whopping Rs 63.06 crore. In its second day, Hindi Medium earned a whopping $6.28 million that is close to Rs 40.81 crore. Confirming the news is popular Bollywood trade analyst, Taran Adarsh. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Content is King… Much like its performance in India, #HindiMedium witnesses a PHENOMENAL 83.63% GROWTH on Day 2 in China… Wed $ 3.42 mn Thu $ 6.28 mn Total: $ 9.70 million [₹ 63.06 cr] Approx ₹ 40.81 cr on Day 2… That’s a ROCKING START indeed!”

And that is not all, the trade analyst pointed out that will motivate a lot of the other filmmakers to go ahead and work on movies that have good content. Taran Adarsh mentions the success of the movie should motivate other filmmakers in India to make content-driven movies. He wrote: “The MASSIVE START of #HindiMedium in China should encourage the makers of content-driven Indian films, which *don’t* ride on star power, to release their films in China… You never know what luck has in store for you!”

Meanwhile, Irrfan Khan’s next movie is titled as BlackMail and has released on April 6. BlackMail has been directed by Abhinay Deo who directed the movie Delhi Belly.