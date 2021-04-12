Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor remembered in BAFTA’s ‘In Memoriam’ segment

In Memoriam' segement honours personalities lost in the past year.

Indian stars Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, who died in April 2020, were among the individuals who were honoured at BAFTA’s ‘in memoriam’ segment, which also paid tribute to Prince Philip, Chadwick Boseman and Christopher Plummer. ‘In Memoriam’ segement honours personalities lost in the past year.

Irrfan, one of the first stars from India to have made major strides internationally, lost his two year battle with neuroendocrine cancer on April 29, 2020 at the age of 54. Kapoor, a romantic hero of many Bollywood hits and in later years, a respected character actor, died just a day later, on April 30, also from cancer. He was 67.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who died on April 9, 2021 at Windsor Castle, composer Ennio Morricone, Sean Connery, George Segal, director Bertrand Tavernier, Barbara Jefford, Ben Cross, Ian Holm, Barbara Windsor and Kirk Douglas were among the many celebrities who were remembered in the segment this year.