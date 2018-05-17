Irrfan Khan posts first tweet in 2 months, shares Karwaan poster

Irrfan Khan posted on Twitter after two months. (Source: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan who is battling against Neuroendocrine Tumour, tweeted for the first time in over two months on Wednesday evening. Irrfan shared the poster of his upcoming movie Karwaan with a special message for his co-actors Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar who are making their debut with the film which is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s production. “Beginnings have the innocence that experience can’t buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘Two karwaans ‘ …. Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala,” the tweet read.

This is Irrfan’s first social media since he released an official statement about his rare disease two and a half months back on March 5. The actor is currently in London and is undergoing a treatment.

Beginnings have the innocence that experience can’t buy. My best wishes to @dulQuer , @mipalkar for joining the karwaan. ‘ Two karwaans ‘ …. Mine and the movie !! @MrAkvarious @RSVPMovies @RonnieScrewvala pic.twitter.com/QoKe6npkMQ — Irrfan (@irrfank) May 16, 2018

The heartthrob of south cinema, Dulquer Salman replied to the tweet and wished for the actor’s speedy recovery. “Thank you so much sir ! Couldn’t have asked for a better beginning than with you ! Wishing and praying for your speedy recovery always!” Dulquer Salman’s tweet read.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, Karwaan is scheduled for an August 10 release. The story of the film revolves around three people who are thrown together on a road trip. While sharing the poster of the films, the makers described the film as “3 lost souls on a journey of a lifetime”.

Rapper and singer Baadshah also replied to Irrfan’s tweet and wrote, “So happy to see you back sir! Wishing you a speedyyyy recovery :)” Apart from Irrfan, Dulquer and Mithila, the movie also stars Kriti Kharbanda in a pivotal role.

In his last tweet posted on March 5, Irrfan had revealed that he was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour and had added that the love and strength of those around him has brought him to a place of hope.

“The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 😉 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” the post read.