Irrfan Khan no more! President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi mourn versatile actor’s death

Irrfan was admitted to the hospital’s ICU yesterday after doctors diagnosed him with colon infection (File Image)

Irrfan Khan’s death sends fans and celebrities into an outpouring of grief! The death of actor Irrfan Khan has sent a wave of shock not only for his fans but for all who have cared for Irrfan Khan the person and the biggest offices in India have not been spared either. President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Narendra Modi have extended their condolences to the family of Irrfan Khan. His death had led to a massive outpouring of heartfelt messages from his fans and personalities across all fields and countries. The social media are flooded with emotional messages calling Irrfan’s demise their personal loss as they considered him one of their own.

“Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan. A rare talent and a brilliant actor, his diverse roles and remarkable performances will remain etched in our memories. A big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Condolences to his family & admirers.”, said the official Rashtrapati Bhavan twitter handle. The office of the first citizen of India tweeted its condolence message in Hindi as well.

PM Modi followed suit and expressed his grief on the micro-blogging site. He said the actor’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”, added the PM in his tweet mourning the sad and untimely demise of Irrfan Khan.

The legendary actor who came quite a long way in the industry from a theatre artist and then rose through the ranks to reach Hollywood, breathed his last air in KokilaBen Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. He was admitted to the hospital’s ICU yesterday after doctors diagnosed him with colon infection. He was diagnosed with an endocrine tumour in 2018 and he had undergone treatment in the United States. He had lost his mother just four days back but could not attend the funeral because of the ongoing lockdown.