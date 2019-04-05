Irrfan Khan is back! Begins shooting for Hindi Medium’s sequel ‘Angrezi Medium’

Irrfan Khan on the sets on Angrezi Medium (IE)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan is finally back on the sets of his film after returning from London, where he was undergoing medical treatment for neuroendocrine tumour for a year. The actor has started shooting for his next film Angrezi Medium, which is a sequel to his 2017 hit film ‘Hindi Medium’. According to media reports, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan will also feature in the movie. Radhika Madan will supposedly play Irrfan’s daughter in the film, heads to the United States for her higher education.

The makers of the film shared the news of Angrezi Medium going on floors on the microblogging site, Twitter. The film is created under the banner of Maddock Films, which is led by Indian film producer and director, Dinesh Vijan. Maddock Films have produced several critically as well as commercially acclaimed films in the country.

See Tweet:

What better start to this Friday than starting something that you all have been waiting for! ????

Our power team, Producer #DineshVijan, Director #HomiAdajania,

DOP #AnilMehta, @deepakdobriyal and the man himself @irrfank straight from the sets of #AngreziMedium in #Udaipur. pic.twitter.com/ANlJh1uX3x — Maddock Films (@MaddockFilms) April 5, 2019

Irrfan returned to India in the month of February and on Wednesday, he thanked his fans and well-wishers who soothed him during his healing process. He shared a picture on twitter and wrote a heartfelt message thanking for all the wishes and blessings that he received. In the message, he explained how the outpouring of love he received was actually what soothed him during his phase of recovery. The actor was also snapped at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai by the paparazzi recently.

Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film Hindi Medium, also starred Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, and was one of the biggest hits of the year 2017. The film chronicles the tale of middle-class parents who struggle for their daughter’s admission process in a reputed english medium private school. The film was appreciated by the critics and the audience alike. The audience now eagerly awaits to watch the actor with his versatile and natural acting in the upcoming film.