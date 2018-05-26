Irrfan Khan health update: Actor is responding well to treatment, will star in Udham Singh’s biopic, says Shoojit Sircar

Irrfan Khan will star in Udham Singh’s biopic. (IE)

Director Shoojit Sircar has given a positive news about actor Irrfan Khan who is suffering from a neuroendocrine tumour. Sircar revealed that he has been in touch with Irrfan who is responding well to the treatment. Sircar, while speaking to Mumbai Mirror said that he is planning to pay Irrfan a visit next month. “I’ve been speaking to both Irrfan and his wife (Sutapa Sikdar), he’s responding well to the treatment and trying to cope with the knowledge that he’s battling neuroendocrine tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday. I’m planning to visit him next month,” he said.

The ‘Piku’ director also confirmed that Irrfan Khan will star in Udham Singh biopic and will play the title role. The movie will revolve around Udham’s vengeance for the infamous Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Singh had assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab for his role in the massacre.

Sircar said that hopefully the shooting will start by the end of this year but will wait till Irrfan recovers and is ready to shoot. Sircar has also worked with Irrfan in Piku.

Earlier, there were rumours that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing the role of Udham Singh but the director dismissed the rumours.

Shoojit Sircar in an interview to PTI last year said, “I have been working on the story for 18-19 years now. When I shifted to Mumbai, this was the first film that I wanted to make but something else would always come up. It is set in the pre-Independence era, so it was a little difficult to plan.”

Notably, Irrfan shared the news about his disease on Twitter in March. “Learning that I have been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine tumour as of now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research. To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” the tweet read.