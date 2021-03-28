  • MORE MARKET STATS

Irrfan Khan felicitated posthumously at the 66th Filmfare Awards; Thappad, Gulabo Sitabo big winners

By: |
March 28, 2021 6:38 PM

The event was held to felicitate achievements in the world of Hindi cinema in 2020, which was a trying year for the film industry as a whole due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Apart from this, veteran lyricist Gulzar won Best Lyrics for Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak. (File image)

66th Filmfare Awards: On Saturday night, the 66th Filmfare Awards were given out, and among the biggest winners were Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushamnn Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The event was held to felicitate achievements in the world of Hindi cinema in 2020, which was a trying year for the film industry as a whole due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thappad won a total of seven awards, including the Best Film. While Taapsee won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), Anubhav Sushila Singh and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul got Best Story award for the film. Raghav Chaitanya won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Thappad’s Ek Tukda Dhoop, Mangesh Urmila Dhakde got Best Background Score, Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani got Best Editing and Kaamod Kharade got Best Sound Design for the film.

Related News

Meanwhile, Gulabo Sitabo won six accolades on Saturday night, with Amitabh Bachchan getting Best Actor (Critics) for the film. Apart from this, Farrukh Jaffar won Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female), Juhi Chaturvedi won Best Dialogue, Abhik Mukhopadhyay bagged Best Cinematography, Veera Kapur Ee got Best Costume Design and the Best Production Design award went to Manasi Dhruv Mehta.

Late actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year in April, shortly after the release of his last film ‘Angrezi Medium’, got Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his work in the film. Apart from this, he was also honoured for his stellar career in the film industry with the Lifetime Achievement Award, both having been awarded posthumously.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which performed exceptionally well at the box office after its January 2020 release, won four awards at the 66th Filmfare, with Om Raut winning the Best Director award. Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the film. Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav won Best Action and Prasad Sutar and NY Vfxwaala won the award for Best VFX for the film.

Apart from this, veteran lyricist Gulzar won Best Lyrics for Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak.

The award for Best Film (Critics) was grabbed by debutant director Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooh!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Irrfan Khan felicitated posthumously at the 66th Filmfare Awards Thappad Gulabo Sitabo big winners
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Oh-so-pawfect! With 60,000 meals, Singer Mohit Chauhan completes a year of feeding furry friends
2Sachin Tendulkar, Yusuf Pathan, Aamir Khan to Paresh Rawal: Top celebrities hit by Covid-19 second wave
3Ahead of Saina release, from M S Dhoni The Untold Story to Saand ki Aankh, how Bollywood sports biopics of last decade fared