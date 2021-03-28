Irrfan Khan felicitated posthumously at the 66th Filmfare Awards; Thappad, Gulabo Sitabo big winners

Apart from this, veteran lyricist Gulzar won Best Lyrics for Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak. (File image)

66th Filmfare Awards: On Saturday night, the 66th Filmfare Awards were given out, and among the biggest winners were Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad, Amitabh Bachchan-Ayushamnn Khurrana’s Gulabo Sitabo and Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Hero. The event was held to felicitate achievements in the world of Hindi cinema in 2020, which was a trying year for the film industry as a whole due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Thappad won a total of seven awards, including the Best Film. While Taapsee won Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female), Anubhav Sushila Singh and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul got Best Story award for the film. Raghav Chaitanya won Best Playback Singer (Male) for Thappad’s Ek Tukda Dhoop, Mangesh Urmila Dhakde got Best Background Score, Yasha Pushpa Ramchandani got Best Editing and Kaamod Kharade got Best Sound Design for the film.

Meanwhile, Gulabo Sitabo won six accolades on Saturday night, with Amitabh Bachchan getting Best Actor (Critics) for the film. Apart from this, Farrukh Jaffar won Best Actor in a Supporting Actor Role (Female), Juhi Chaturvedi won Best Dialogue, Abhik Mukhopadhyay bagged Best Cinematography, Veera Kapur Ee got Best Costume Design and the Best Production Design award went to Manasi Dhruv Mehta.

Late actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away last year in April, shortly after the release of his last film ‘Angrezi Medium’, got Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for his work in the film. Apart from this, he was also honoured for his stellar career in the film industry with the Lifetime Achievement Award, both having been awarded posthumously.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which performed exceptionally well at the box office after its January 2020 release, won four awards at the 66th Filmfare, with Om Raut winning the Best Director award. Apart from this, Saif Ali Khan won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) for his role of Udaybhan Singh Rathore in the film. Ramazan Bulut and RP Yadav won Best Action and Prasad Sutar and NY Vfxwaala won the award for Best VFX for the film.

Apart from this, veteran lyricist Gulzar won Best Lyrics for Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak.

The award for Best Film (Critics) was grabbed by debutant director Prateek Vats for Eeb Allay Ooh!