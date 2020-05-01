Irrfan Khan death: ‘Grieve not!’ Paulo Coelho invokes Bhagavad Gita in farewell message

From across the world and the country, tributes began to pour in for the ‘Piku’ and ‘The Lunchbox’ actor.

Irrfan Khan no more: ‘A star joins other stars’ is how Paulo Coelho began his tweet. Bidding adieu to Irrfan Khan, world famous novelist Paulo Coelho invokes a verse from the Bhagavad Gita! The tweet, which has gone viral since, thanked Irrfan Khan for everything he had done. Coelho wrote in his tweet quoting the Bhagavad GIta that whoever is born will surely die, and whoever has died will surely be born again. No need for grief and crying over something that cannot be avoided or changed, ‘The Alchemist’ writer quoted from the Bhagavad Gita on Twitter.

This thoughtful message by Paulo Coelho attempts to explain that life and death are beyond the control of anyone and there is no need to mourn the death of a beloved person because what has died is their body and not the soul. On the other hand, it is also to tell humankind that it is futile to weep over something which was destined to happen and known to everyone all along.

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday following a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday owing to a colon infection, but he succumbed to his illness and breathed his last around noon the following day. His demise shocked fans and the Indian film industry. All his fans as well as his colleagues from across the globe were plunged into grief and shocked by his demise.

From across the world and the country, tributes began to pour in for the ‘Piku’ and ‘The Lunchbox’ actor. A glimpse of Irrfan Khan’s career graph shows that he had not only made a mark in the Indian film industry, but had also performed memorable roles in several Hollywood films like Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire.