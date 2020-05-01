Irrfan Khan death: ‘Grieve not!’ Paulo Coelho invokes Bhagavad Gita in farewell message

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday following a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour.
Irrfan Khan no more: ‘A star joins other stars’ is how Paulo Coelho began his tweet. Bidding adieu to Irrfan Khan, world famous novelist Paulo Coelho invokes a verse from the Bhagavad Gita! The tweet, which has gone viral since, thanked Irrfan Khan for everything he had done. Coelho wrote in his tweet quoting the Bhagavad GIta that whoever is born will surely die, and whoever has died will surely be born again. No need for grief and crying over something that cannot be avoided or changed, ‘The Alchemist’ writer quoted from the Bhagavad Gita on Twitter.
A star joins other stars in the sky. Thank you for everything, Irrfan Khan
- This is not a loss, it's a gain of things he taught us: Irrfan's family shares heartfelt message
- COVID-19 shatters silver screen dreams for Bollywood! Here's why films will have a tough time even after lockdown
- Smashing records! Ramayan scripts new worldwide record! Becomes most watched show with 7.7 crore viewers
“Death is as sure for that which is born, as birth is for that which is dead. Therefore grieve not for what is inevitable.”
― Bhagavad Gita pic.twitter.com/WKaOlgf4bi
— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) April 30, 2020
This thoughtful message by Paulo Coelho attempts to explain that life and death are beyond the control of anyone and there is no need to mourn the death of a beloved person because what has died is their body and not the soul. On the other hand, it is also to tell humankind that it is futile to weep over something which was destined to happen and known to everyone all along.
Actor Irrfan Khan passed away at the age of 53 on Wednesday following a two-year-long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dirubhai Ambani Hospital on Tuesday owing to a colon infection, but he succumbed to his illness and breathed his last around noon the following day. His demise shocked fans and the Indian film industry. All his fans as well as his colleagues from across the globe were plunged into grief and shocked by his demise.
From across the world and the country, tributes began to pour in for the ‘Piku’ and ‘The Lunchbox’ actor. A glimpse of Irrfan Khan’s career graph shows that he had not only made a mark in the Indian film industry, but had also performed memorable roles in several Hollywood films like Life of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.