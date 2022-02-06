‘Irreplaceable loss to the nation,’ says UN Ambassador Tirumurti as tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar

“The melodious voice of the legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji will live with us forever. Deepest condolences to her family & fans all over the world,” FIA said.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, foreign dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora in the US on Sunday paid tributes to legendary playback singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The 92-year-old playback singer died on Sunday in Mumbai.

“Lata Mangeshkar, the Nightingale of India, is no more. We mourn the passing of this remarkable woman, a music legend whose beautiful voice is indelibly etched in our memories & our hearts,” Assistant-Secretary-General and Deputy Executive Director of UN Women Anita Bhatia tweeted.

Ambassador Tirumurti said the passing of Mangeshkar is an “irreplaceable loss to the nation. An irreplaceable loss to the world of music. Bharat Ratna #LataMangeshkar will live in our hearts forever.” Diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations – New York, New Jersey and Connecticut (FIA-NY NJ CT) condoled the death of the iconic artist.

“The melodious voice of the legend Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji will live with us forever. Deepest condolences to her family & fans all over the world,” FIA said.

The Washington Post in a report ‘Lata Mangeshkar, singer and Bollywood icon, dies at 92 – sending India into national mourning’, said that Mangeshkar was known as a “national treasure” and the “nightingale of Bollywood.” Mangeshkar, whose voice stirred millions of hearts everyday and who will forever be counted as one of India’s greats with an estimated 25,000 songs in an almost eight-decade career.