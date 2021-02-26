Iron Man-starrer Gwyneth Paltrow’s bizarre Covid cure on Goop irks NHS!

Paltrow’s blog noted that she was infected with the virus quite early and since then, there has been “long-tail fatigue and brain fog”.

Famously known for her role in Marvel series, Gwyneth Paltrow has come under the radar of the National Health Service (NHS) England after she shared her experience on how ‘intuitive fasting’ helped her in COVID-19 treatment. Now, there is no doubt that the Coronavirus pandemic is a severe issue and any kind of information which has not been scientifically proven can cause some serious impact. In the case of this Hollywood star, who on her blog at Goop website wrote that the COVID-19 infection could be treated with “intuitive fasting”, along with some herbal cocktails and regular visits to an “infrared sauna,” has irked NHS England. NHS has warned Paltrow on her unproven treatment and urged her to not spread misinformation.

Paltrow’s blog noted that she was infected with the virus quite early and since then, there has been “long-tail fatigue and brain fog”. She added that a “functional medicine practitioner” told her that it will take longer for her to heal than usual. This led to her inclining towards a plant based and keto diet with some fasting along. “I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing,” wrote the 48-year old actress.

However, this unproven advice received a rebuttal from Prof Stephen Powis, national medical director for NHS England as he urged her and other influencers to not spread misinformation. Powis said that he wishes the actress well on her path of recovery after suffering from the effects of Coronavirus infection, however, the solutions recommended by her are not something NHS England would recommend to people.

Powis emphasized the need to take the Coronavirus infection much more seriously and consider application of serious science. He added that all influencers using social media should have a sense of responsibility as well as duty when it comes to these things. Just like any virus, Powis said misinformation can be carried to many places and it can mutate and evolve. Therefore, all those using social media platforms “have a real responsibility and opportunity here.”