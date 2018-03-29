IPL 2018: Varun Dhawan paid more than Ranveer Singh to perform at opening ceremony?

This year actor Varun Dhawan seems to have stolen the spark way from rest of the stars.

IPL 2018: We are less than a fortnight away from the start of one of the most awaited cricketing events in the world, Indian Premier League (IPL). As we wait for our favourite cricketers to grace the field and show off their swashbuckling skills, the IPL 2018 opening ceremony too is creating a lot of buzz. The ceremony is graced by some of the biggest Indian stars every year. This year actor Varun Dhawan seems to have stolen the spark way from rest of the stars. With a string of hits, Varun is one of the budding stars of the industry and his recent feat has got us believing that the Judwaa 2 actor is surely the next big thing.

Reportedly, Varun Dhawan has been paid close to Rs 6 cr for his performance in the opening ceremony of IPL 2018, which is reportedly even more than what Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh is being paid. Just a few days back it was reported that Ranveer Singh was being paid a whopping Rs 5 cr for his 15-minute performance for the IPL opening ceremony. With Varun’s remuneration coming to fore, the actor has become the highest paid performer of the star-studded evening.

According to a report by DNA, a source revealed that the organisers decided to pay Varun more than everyone else for his audience connect and popularity. Divulging about some detail of his performance they said that Varun will be seen dancing to the tunes of his recently released films Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2.

Besides Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan, stars like Jacqueline Fernandez, Parineeti Chopra will be seen performing on the opening ceremony scheduled for April 7. The opening match will be played on the same day between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.