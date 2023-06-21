International Yoga Day 2023: Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, top yoga ambassadors on International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day Celebrations 2023: Yoga is an invaluable gift of ancient Indian traditions and has become an integral part of the global community in recent times. International Yoga Day is an annual celebration of the age-old practice, which kickstarted from 2015.

The day promotes the ancient art of yoga as a trusted means to boost physical, mental and spiritual well-being. So, on this International Yoga Day, take a look at the list of celebrities who practice yoga daily to stay healthy.

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is among those few celebrities who have been preaching and practicing yoga before the ancient practice became cool. The actress is an original yoga enthusiast and keeps sharing her yoga and gym session snaps on her social media. She has her own yoga studio in Mumbai – named Diva Yoga centre.

Shilpa Shetty

Like Malaika, Shilpa is another celebrity who has been practicing yoga forever. The actress is a yoga freak with an amazing track record of fitness. The actress owns her own yoga wellness channel as well and has released numerous yoga DVDs.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor, aka Bebo’s fitness journey after giving birth to her two children has been nothing but inspiring. The actress who has the cutest yoga partner – her son Jeh – swears by yoga and has credited the age-old practice for postnatal healing benefits.

Bipasha Basu

A known fitness enthusiast, Bipasha Basu is also a fan of yoga asanas. The actress in many interviews has said that practicing yoga is only helpful in maintaining her physical fitness but also contributes to her mental peace and emotional well-being. Like Malaika and Shilpa, Bipasha also has released her own fitness DVDs of yoga workouts. Bipasha’s husband, actor Karan Singh Grover is often seen accompanying the actress in her yoga sessions.

Sushmita Sen

Last but not least, Sushmita Sen is another celebrity who actively shares her yoga session videos on her social media. The actress is often seen practicing yoga with her daughters. Sen never shies away from experimenting with different techniques and posts snippets of herself trying new poses.