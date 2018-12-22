Intellectuals express concern over cancellation of Naseeruddin Shah’s event

Naseeruddin Shah. (Express Photo)

Eminent intellectuals Saturday said it was a matter of grave concern the way the organisers of the Ajmer Literature Festival called off an event, set to be addressed by Naseeruddin Shah, after protests by right-wing groups over the actor’s recent remarks on mob violence. The veteran actor found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month.

In a statement issued here legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, Bengali actors Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Paran Bandyopadhyay, theatre personality Kaushik Sen, director Kamaleswar Mukherjee, director Anik Dutta, and others said, “The way an actor of Naseeruddin Shah’s stature was being humiliated and institute was deplorable.”

The statement further said “Those who want to divide the nation and trigger riots to suit their own narrow political gains are behind this ugly personal attack against Shah.” It urged all those who want to strengthen the unity and integrity of the country to be united at this hour.

Popular stage and film actor Debshankar Haldar told PTI “Naseeruddin Shah had aired some views about an incident in UP. There can be people who don’t share his views. They could have been a dialogue on the issue between two sides. But what took place instead is very unfortunate.”

The veteran actor has found himself at the centre of a major controversy over his remarks in reference to the killing of a policeman in Bulandshahr earlier this month. He said the death of a cow was being given importance over the killing of a policeman in the violence.