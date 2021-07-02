Instagram’s Rich List 2021: Priyanka Chopra to Virat Kohli, how much they earn for each promotional posts

Priyanka Chopra makes Rs 3 crore for every promotional post on the Instagram (Photo: Instagram/ Priyanka Chopra)

Instagram Rich List 2021 is out now. According to the latest Instagram Rich List, 56 per cent of the top 100 highest earning Instagram influencers in 2021 are female. Ace cricketer Virat Kohli and actor/producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas have also joined the list of 2021. Priyanka has grabbed 27th spot whereas cricketer Virat Kohli (who was at 23 last year) has made it to 19th spot in this year’s list. As per the report, Priyanka Chopra makes $403,000 (an estimated Rs 3 crore) for every promotional post she makes on the Instagram app. Last year, the actor was at the 19th spot on the list. This time Virat Kohli overtook her spot and is currently under the top 20 list. The cricketer earns $ 680,000 (an estimated Rs 5 crore) for a single promotional post on Instagram. Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo topped the list as he makes $1,604,000Rs (Rs 11.9 crore) from each sponsored post photo sharing app Instagram.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, is at number 2 in the list. The Rock earns Rs 11 crore for each post on Instagram followed by Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Lionel Messi, Beyonce, Justic Bieber, and Kendall Jenner making it to top 10 on the Instagram Rich List 2021.

Priyanka Chopra has recently been chosen as global brand ambassador and creative collaborator of Max Factor ( line of cosmetics from Coty, Inc). The actor took to Instagram to share the news with her fans and wrote, “Excited to announce that I am Max Factor’s Global Ambassador! Can’t wait to share this journey with you all. Join me as we step into a new light to reveal our Xtraordinary selves.

As for Virat Kohli, the actor is seen spending some quality time with wife Anushka Sharma. Four days ago, the 32-years-old cricketer posted a picture of him and wife Anushka with a heart emoji.

Anushka Sharma, actor and producer, was last seen in Sui Dhaga in January 2021 opposite Varun Dhawan. The actor has recently posted a video on Instagram where she is seen doing the Bat Balance challenge in a remix video, sharing a frame with Virat Kohli, who posted the challenge on MX Takatak. The video has garnered 3.6 million views, 795k likes followed by 3,722 comments within three hours of upload.