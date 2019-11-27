Instagram top 10: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh or Alia Bhatt? Who is the top bollywood celeb on Instagram

Bollywood celebrities generally rule the world of Instagram with their impactful and memorable posts on the social media site.

Instagram is a popular site for celebrities and social media enthusiasts. They are able to share their day-to-day activities and pictures with their followers through it. It also helps them promote their upcoming films. Celebrities across the world use Instagram to garner public attention. They also use the image blogging site for a number of self-promotional activities and enhances their brand value, image and connect with fans. It’s also a platform that helps them share information about the causes they deeply care about. Bollywood celebrities generally rule the world of Instagram. It’s interesting to see Bollywood actresses top the list of Bollywood stars ahead of mighty Khans with the most followers at the social media site.

According to the present-day data, at the time of writing this story, the following Indian movie stars have the most number of followers on Instagram:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas: @priyankachopra, has 46.6 million followers. She shuffles her acting commitments between India and the U.S. She made her comeback in Bollywood with The Sky is Pink. She will next star in The White Tiger, based on Arvind Adiga’s book of the same name with Rajkumar Rao. She’s married to Nick Jonas who is part of the Jonas Brothers band.

Deepika Padukone: @deepikapadukone, has 41m followers. She is a bonafide film star who was recently seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s masterpiece Padmaavat. Her next project is the Meghna Gulzar directorial Chapaak based on acid attack survivor Laxmi’s life. She will also essay the role of Kapil Dev’s wife with her husband Ranveer Singh in his next film called 83.

Alia Bhatt: @aliaabhatt has 40.1 million followers. She is known for her vivid filmography and strong screen presence. She was last seen in Karan Johar’s massive production and box-office failure Kalank. Fans are eagerly waiting to see her next film, Brahmastra, which will see her share screen space with her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor @shraddhakapoor has 37 million followers. She is known for singing talent and has sung songs in most of her films. She has recently worked in Saaho with Prabhas of Bahubaali fame and Chhichhore with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Jacqueline Fernandez: @jacquelinef143 has 34.9 million followers as of today. She has won the Miss Universe Sri Lanka in the past. She recently starred in a Netflix movie called Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Akshay Kumar: @akshaykumar has 33.6 million followers and is one of the two male actors to make it to top ten followers list on Instagram. His Housefull 4 was a hit. His next film will be Laxmmi Bomb.

Anushka Sharma: @anushkasharma has 30.7 million followers and is known to post pictures with her husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. She hasn’t been seen in any Bollywood film after Zero with Shah Rukh Khan bombed at the box office.

Katrina Kaif @katrinakaif has 29.8 million followers and has recently launched her own makeup line called Kay makeup. She was also last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh which failed to do well at the box office.

Neha Kakkar @nehakakkar has 29.8 million followers and is the only singer to make it into the top ten list with Bollywood celebrities. She is a judge on Indian Idol and has sung recent hit songs like Coca Cola and Aankh Maarey.

Ranveer Singh @ranveersingh has 28.3 million followers and is the second male actor to make it in the top ten. He has a solid fan base due to his eccentric dressing up style and strong onscreen performance. His role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat got him the Filmfare best actor trophy.

It is surprising to see Khans of Bollywood, especially Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan not making it to the top ten list of most followers on Instagram. While Salman Khan 27.8 million followers, Shah Rukh Khan has 19.5 million followers on Instagram. Other stars on the list are Disha Patani with 27.6m followers and Varun Dhawan with 24m followers. New actors on the path of stardom like Ayushmann Khurrana, Vishy Kaushal and Kartik Aaryan are lagging behind the Khans with 8.7m, 5.1m and 12.9m followers respectively. Bollywood’s new girls, Sara Ali Khan and Jahnvi Kapoor have 15.4m and 6.7m followers respectively.