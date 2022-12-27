Inside Salman Khan’s Birthday Party: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha attend grand celebration; Check pics and videos

Salman Khan’s Birthday Party Photos and Videos: Bollywood actor Salman Khan turned 57 today. Keeping his annual tradition alive, he hosted a grand birthday party that was attended by everyone from the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, who is gearing up for the release of his movie Pathaan on January 25 also made it to the party. The Karan-Arjun actors were seen wearing black for the party. While SRK styled it with a black leather jacket, Salman Khan kept it simple.

Check pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and others at Salman Khan’s birthday party:

Soon after the video of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan was shared by an entertainment portal, people started praising the two. An Instagram user wrote, “Nowdays it’s look very great seeing them together 😎😍 (sic).” “Karan Arjun ❤️ (sic),” wrote another user, referring to their iconic movie in the comments.

Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Pooja Hegde, Pulit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda, and Sonakshi Sinha among others were clicked being a part of the birthday celebrations.

On the work front, Salman Khan has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in his kitty. Apart from this Salman also has Tiger 3. A film that everyone has been waiting for a long time. He will be seen in the film alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead role. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is awaiting the release of his most-anticipated film Pathaan. He will also be seen in has Jawaan and Dunki.