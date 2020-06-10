Inox to launch private screenings to get customers back to theatres

Theatres were the first to halt operations — before the imposition of the countrywide lockdown starting March 25

Inox will launch private screenings for customers once theatres resume operations, as film exhibitors look to revive business amid indications that it may take months before multiplexes regain normal footfalls. By signing up for this service, customers can book a full screen and watch movies with their family members and friends. The idea behind this initiative is to ensure consumers feel safe to get back to the theatres and have the flexibility to enjoy films in a familiar environment.

Siddharth Jain, director at Inox, said the tickets for private screenings will be “economically priced”. The facility will be available across all locations from the day theatres are permited to screen movies, Jain said at a media briefing on Tuesday.

Theatres were the first to halt operations — before the imposition of the countrywide lockdown starting March 25 — after fresh cases of Coronavirus were detected in India in early March. Even though the government has allowed malls, religious places and restaurants to recommence services under phase one of unlock, there is yet no definite timeline for opening of theatres. Jain expects theatres to open in July.