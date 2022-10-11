India’s Oscar entry Chhello Show child actor Rahul Koli dies of cancer

Rahul Koli, who plays one of the six children in India’s Oscar entry Chhello Show or Last Film Show, died of cancer at 15. The actor was reportedly battling cancer. He died on October 2 and the funeral took place in his hometown in Hapa village near Jamnagar. Chhello Show is slated to release on October 14.

Rahul’s father, Ramu Koli confirmed the news. Ramu, who drives an auto for a living, told The Times of India, “He was so happy and would often tell me that our lives would change after October 14 (the release date of the movie). But he left us before that.”

He added, “On Sunday, October 2, he had his breakfast and then after repeated bouts of fever in the following hours, Rahul vomited blood thrice and just like that my child was no more. Our family is devastated. But we will watch his ‘last film show’ together on the release day on October 14 after we perform his final purification rituals.”

Also read: India’s Oscar entry Last Film Show to open in 95 cinemas, tickets priced at Rs 95

Inspired by director Pan Nalin’s own memories of falling in love with films as a child in rural Gujarat, Last Film Show is set at the cusp of the digital revolution. The film revolves around the life of a nine-year-old boy who begins a lifelong love affair with cinema when he bribes his way into a rundown movie palace and spends a summer watching movies from the projection booth.

A day before its official release, Last Film Show will be screened in 95 theatres across India, with tickets priced at Rs 95.