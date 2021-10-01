India’s oldest multiplex PVR Anupam re-opens with Bond’s No Time to Die in Delhi

PVR Saket can host more than 700 people at the same time watching four different films at four different screens. (Credit: The Indian Express)

24-years old PVR Anupam, a focal point for cinephiles of South Delhi, re-opened as PVR Saket on Thursday after remaining closed for the last two years. The multiplex flanking 4 large screens was the one of its kind 24 years back when the Australian company Village Roadshow opened the country’s first ever multiplex in the city. The population of the city accustomed to watching on single screen theatres had gone ecstatic at the sight of PVR Anupam which played four different films at the same time with state of the art facilities. Since then not only in Delhi but even other metropolitans and smaller cities have multiple multiplexes but the fondness associated with PVR Anupam persists, the Indian Express reported.

On Thursday, after a gap of two years, the PVR Anupam opened for the residents of the city as PVR Saket. The latest James Bond film, No Time To Die stole the show at the opening ceremony of PVR Saket on Thursday as the audience re-lived their old experience of watching a film at PVR Anupam. PVR Ltd chairperson Ajay Bijli told the Indian Express that PVR Anupam was very close to his heart as it was the first multiplex in the country and is no less than a legacy property for the group. PVR Saket can host more than 700 people at the same time watching four different films at four different screens.

Since the onset of Coronavirus pandemic, the state of cinema halls and multiplexes has been in doldrums to say the least with the audience preferring Over The Top platforms dishing out quality content and even releasing many blockbusters that were envisaged to be released in theatres. Bijli said that watching films on the big screen was in people’s DNA and notwithstanding the tough times the cinema halls and theatres have gone through, cinema halls and theatres will come out of the state of inactivity soon.