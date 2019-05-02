India’s most wanted trailer: Watch Arjun Kapoor’s mission to capture the country’s Osama

The trailer of Arjun Kapoor's movie India's Most Wanted has finally been unveiled. The actor, like in the teaser, has the same spirit, and in fact embarks on a journey to catch India's most dreaded terrorist till date, without any arms. However, is it really easy? Will it even be remotely possible? India's Most Wanted trailer raises many such questions. It does solve some questions from the teaser but has given rise to a newer set of questions, the answers to which we might now only find once the Arjun Kapoor starrer releases on May 24. The terrorist has very little role in the latest trailer of the film, and even though he was dreaded during the teaser, we now fear Arjun Kapoor's safety and do doubt if he behaved overconfidently and went ahead with the mission. However, Arjun himself is confident about his own self, and hence, without a second doubt, is ready to enter the lion's den and chain him up, all alone, and without arms. READ:\u00a0Avengers Endgame India box office day 6: Marvel film eyes Bahubali The Conclusion's record! One small mistake and Arjun Kapoor's life is at stake. The small mistake might have been committed since it is certain that at one point in the trailer, Arjun Kapoor's life is in danger. The terrorist, who has no fear, would probably want Arjun to think that he should never keep hands where they don't belong, but Kapoor has other, braver plans. Find out Arjun Kapoor's detailed plans in the trailer here: Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie is termed as the 'story of guts and pride'. Arjun Kapoor, while sharing the first poster of the film, wrote the same. The teaser of this film released on April 16 and soon enough, became the talk of the town. Apart from India\u2019s Most Wanted, Arjun is also working on Ashutosh Gowarikar\u2019s Panipat where he plays the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau. It also stars Kriti Sanon, Sanjay Dutt and Mohnish Bahl in prominent roles and is set to hit theatres on December 6.