India’s first open air rooftop drive-in theatre to open from Nov 5

Reliance Retail on Monday said the country’s first open air roof-top theatre, where people can drive in with their car to watch cinema, will open from November 5 at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai. The Jio drive-in theatre, operated by PVR, will have a capacity to accomodate 290 cars and it claims to have the biggest screen in town.

Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani said Jio World Drive (JWD) is born from an insight that the modern-day customer views shopping as a sensorially enriching experience — one filled with fun, exploration and discovery.

“With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before. “This vision has led to yet another redefining experience for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio drive-in theatre,” Ambani said.

Along with the Jio Drive-in theatre, JWD will have ‘The Bay Club’ which will be accessible to members only. It will house advanced sports and athletic facilities.

JWD has food and beverage concepts, for which Reliance has partnered with renowned culinary experts like chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia for an Italian restaurant Motodo Aditi Dugar for pet-inclusive cafe See Saw.

“Through JWD, we have envisioned a brand that will nurture a culture of new ideas and lead with innovation and accessibility as core ethos. One aspect of accessibility is creating an inclusive space for art, making it participative and open to dialogue, especially among the youth,” Ambani said.