India’s ‘biggest’ Film City in UP: Work gains momentum, 1st movie likely to be shot in early 2021; Details

UP Film City: Film shooting in Noida’s new FIlm City in 2021! The new Film City in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Budh Nagar could witness the shooting of its first film by as early as 2021, as per officials quoted by an IE report. It further stated that senior officials of Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and ACS Home Awanish Awasthi on Sunday inspected the proposed site in Greater Noida for the project.

The Yogi Adityanath-led state government had earlier announced that it would be developing the “biggest” film city in the country and had last week given its approval to the proposal. For this, a land spanning 1,000 acres has been zeroed in on, at Yamuna Expressway Sector 21. The report quoted officials as saying that 780 acres of this area would be used for industrial purposes, including the setting up of studios, sets, etc, while the remaining 220 acres would serve commercial purposes. The officials of YEIDA, the report added, inspected the land where physical infrastructure would come up, and this inspection included examination of the roads leading to the area and the extent of the land.

The process of preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Film City would be fast-tracked by the authority, the report said, adding that once the government ratified the DPR, the process of allocation of tenders would begin.

YEIDA OSD Shailendra Bhatia was quoted by the report as saying that the authority had been instructed to submit the DPR at the earliest and added that it would likely be ready within two weeks. Bhatia added that the project was a great investment, and therefore, the authority and the state are attempting to make it functional as soon as possible. Various numerical factors that would impact the calculation of the feasibility of the projects would be studied, Bhatia said.

The report further quoted Dhirendra Singh, the MLA from Jewar, as saying that the project of Film City was surrounded by a lot of excitement, with officials expressing their wish for the Film City to begin within the coming three to four months. Singh added that all possible efforts would be made to bring those wishes to life, with some directors already having expressed their desire and interest in producing a film in the region.