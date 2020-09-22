India’s biggest film city in Noida! UP CM Yogi Adityanath approves setting up movie’s hub; details

The state government is touting it to be the biggest and most beautiful film city in the country. (Image: Twitter/UP CM)

Film city in UP: UP government decides to establish a modern film city in Noida! Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter account on Tuesday to announce that a modern film city and infotainment zone would be established in the state. He also held a meeting with several eminent directors and producers of Bollywood to discuss the project. The new film city would be built on a 1,000 acre land that has already been identified, according to news agency ANI. The state government is touting it to be the biggest and most beautiful film city in the country.

In his meeting with the imminent personalities of Bollywood, CM Yogi said that UP is the most populous city in India, with a population of 24 crore, and it shares its borders with Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand. Apart from that, UP also shares its international border with Nepal. Apart from that, UP is a central point for the Indian culture. From ancient legendary time period to modern times, the state has immensely contributed to the struggle for independence of the country. UP is the birthplace of Lord Rama and Lord Krishna, and it is also where Ganga and Yamuna merge, he added.

He added that the Shakuntala’s son Bharat, after whom the nation was named Bhaarat, was in Hastinapur, and the government has decided to establish the film city in the area surrounding Hastinapur. In fact, the Yamuna authority has even presented its projection for the same. He added that the establishment of the film city would become an identity of the country. “This land falls between the Ganga and the Yamuna,” he said. “Parallel to the Yamuna river, the state, the Yamuna Expressway has been made to connect Delhi with Agra. This area falls in between,” he added.

He also said that when it comes to culture, we are reminded of Lord Krishna, and the selected land is adjacent to Mathura, his birthplace. He also said that when good serials and films like Mahabharata, Ramayana and Chanakya are produced, people get to know about their own culture more closely.

He added that it is the need of the hour that the Indian cinema gets a new platform, and to this effect, the state government will give its complete support, the CM said, adding that UP is a state with immense potential, with closeness to nature and blessings of God.