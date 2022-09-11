‘Indiana Jones 5’ trailer launched: Harrison Ford gets standing ovation; says this is the last time he is playing the titular role

The first trailer for Indiana Jones 5 was unveiled at Disney’s D23 Expo on Saturday. James Mangold, who directed the film, was joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford, who starred in the previous film. Steven Spielberg, who produced the film, was also present at the event.

Although the first teaser of the film is yet to be released online the producers made a special presentation for the fans at the expo by bringing Harrison and Phoebe to the stage to launch the trailer. After seeing the footage, the two stars received a standing ovation from the crowd. Harrison, who was emotional upon seeing the fans’ support, thanked them for making the films so special. He also praised Phoebe for her performance in the film.

During the event, Harrison talked about the film and said that it’s about adventure and mystery, but also about the heart. He noted that the story of Indiana Jones 5 will feature a real-life human character, and he said that it will be his last appearance in the role.

He noted that the story of Indiana Jones 5 will feature a real-life human character. Talking about his film at the gala event, Harrison shared, “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart. We have a real human story to tell as well as a movie that will kick your a**. he said. He said that it will be his last appearance in the role. “This is it. I will not be falling for you guys again.”

Phoebe, who also appeared in the first teaser and at the event, praised Harrison for his excitement. She has her own army of fans since she featured in Amazon Prime Video’s limited series called “Fleabag”.

Phoebe, who worked with some of the most prominent names in the film industry, said that she was incredibly lucky to be able to work with Harrison and the other actors. She also praised the team for going through so many amazing things together.

The highly anticipated Indiana Jones 5 will be released on June 30, 2023. It stars Mads Mikkelsen and Thomas Kretschmann, as well as other actors such as Shaunette Renée Wilson, Antonio Banderas, and Boyd Holbrook. John Williams will be the music composer for the film.

The Indiana Jones franchise started in 1981 with the release of Raiders of the Lost Ark. It was Harrison Ford’s first appearance as Indiana Jones. His last film, Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, was a commercial and critical success. It was the highest-grossing film in the series.

