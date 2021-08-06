Indian Idol 12: Karan Johar, viral star Sahdev Dirdo to appear in semi finale

Another special guest will join the award-winning film-maker on the stage of The Greatest Grand Finale Ever — Sahdev Dirdo of Bachpan Ka Pyaar viral fame. (Picture courtesy: IE)

The 12th season of Indian Idol is setting the stage ahead of its 12-hour grand finale on August 15 with an appearance by star film-maker Karan Johar. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director will appear in the semi finale this week. The surprise element of the show will be finalists’ performance of songs from some of his notable films.

Host Aditya Narayan will be getting chatty with the director on The Karan Johar Special. Johar is known for having chartbuster songs in all his films and will reveal how he chooses songs for his projects. Judges Anu Malik, Himesh Reshammiya, and Sonu Kakkar will join KJo — as he is popularly called — for the conversation.

On the work front, KJo has announced his return as director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Another special guest will join the award-winning film-maker on the stage of The Greatest Grand Finale Ever — Sahdev Dirdo of Bachpan Ka Pyaar viral fame. Narayan has already posted an Instagram reel on the popular rendition featuring Sahdev and the six finalists.

Sahdev, who hails from Sukma district in Chhattisgarh, recently went viral on social media, courtesy an old video that featured him singing ‘Jaane meri jaaneman bachpan ka pyaar’. Several celebrities have already used the rendition on their social media profiles with the likes of Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Aastha Gill, and Badshah among the early birds to share the youngster’s rendition on their Instagram reels. Following his sudden popularity, Sahdev recently met Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who felicitated him. Rapper Badshah is also keen on a collaboration with the youngster.

The 12-hour The Greatest Grand Finale Ever will air on Independence Day, between noon and midnight to select the 12th Indian Idol from among Shanmukhapriya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, and Nihal Turao.