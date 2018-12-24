Indian Idol 10: Haryana’s Salman Ali lifts trophy, wins Rs 25 lakh cash prize

Indian Idol 2018 winner name

Indian Idol 10 winner: Salman Ali of Mewat district in Haryana on Sunday won the 10th edition of the singing reality tv show Indian Idol. The name of the winner was announced during the grand finale that was aired on SONY TV on Sunday night. Ali was awarded a cheque of Rs 25 lakh from Sony Entertainment Television and a Datsun car.

While Ankush Bhardwaj grabbed the first runner-up spot, the second runner-up spot was bagged by Neelanjana Ray. The two took home a cheque of Rs 5 lakh each. The other finalists – Nitin Kumar and Vibhor Parashar, were awarded a cheque of Rs 3 lakh each.

Speaking about his journey in Indian Idol 10, Ali said that the feeling of winning Indian Idol season 10 is yet to sink in. He thanked Indian Idol and Sony Entertainment Television for giving him a platform to realize his dreams.

“I would like to thank the audience and the judges for making me the winner. People from my village are very happy. I am getting lots of calls. They are distributing sweets there and bursting crackers,” he said.

Here’s your season 10 winner of #IndianIdol, Salman Ali! @Salmanaliidol RT to congratulate him! pic.twitter.com/E6QqauzTM6 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 23, 2018



Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Zero co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma attended the grand finale.

The top five contestants also celebrated SRK’s journey in the Hindi film industry by singing some of his hit songs. Khan joined the contestants and did the signature steps when they sang famous Chaiyya Chaiyya son from his 1998 release Dil Se.

The finale also saw the show’s judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Javed Ali setting the stage on fire with their performances. Music director and singer Anu Malik who had to step down from the jury panel in October after being accused of sexual misconduct was not part of the finale either.