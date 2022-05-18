Indian delegation led by Union Minister Anurag Thakur walk the red carpet at Cannes

With the star studded presence on the Red Carpet, the 11-member Indian delegation led by I&B Minister Anurag Thakur walked the red carpet on Tuesday, during the inaugural Cannes Film Festival in France, where India has been named the ‘country of honour’ at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event.

For the Indian contingent at Cannes, Mame Khan, the traditional Manganiyar singer from Rajasthan, became the first folk artiste to open the red carpet event.

During the event, the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Thakur wore a cream-coloured bandhgala, along with composer Ricky Kej, legendary musian A R Rahman, lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi, and veteran director Shekhar Kapur who walked the red carpet to attend the screening of opening film “Coupez” (Final Cut) by French director Michel Hazanavicius.

Putting on display the uniqueness and diversity of Indian cinema, the glamour studded red carpet contingent composed of film celebrities from all over India. The eleven members walked the legendary stairs of the Palais des Festivals as the delegation carried all the symbolism of India’s ambition of becoming the hub of global cinema.

Among the stars was Nawazuddin Siddiqui, a regular at Cannes, known for his raw and powerful acting. Other names from the Indian delegation that walked on the red carpet included CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi, acclaimed director Shekhar Kapur, CBFC board member Vani Tripathi Tikoo, actress Pooja Hegde, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nayanthara. This year, India is being celebrated as its Official Country Of Honour at the Cannes’ Marche’ Du Film.

Ambassadors from different regional cinemas were included in the delegation sending out a signal to the world that India comprises of regional film industries that has many different flavours and styles to offer in terms of film production. This year, south cinema will be in the spotlight, which includes actor and producer R. Madhavan who has been involved in shooting movies in six different languages which include Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi and English.

Cannes Film Festival which happens every year gathers the who’s who of the global movie industry will be held from May 17th to 28th, 2022 and will be the occasion for Indian delegates to take part in high-level meetings and various events.