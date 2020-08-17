Indian Classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj passes away

Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj passes away in New Jersey. (PTI)

Pandit Jasraj, one of the most renowned exponents of Hindustani Classical music passed on Monday, reports said.

PTI quoted his daughter Durga Jasraj as saying that he breathed his last in the US.

Pandit Jasraj, 90, belonged to the Mewati gharana, and was among the most popular vocal exponents of Indian classical music.

In a career that spanned over 80 years, he had been honoured with awards like Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.

He was born in Hisar district of Haryana on January 28, 1930, in a middle-class family.

He began training under his father Pandit Motiram, a classical singer, at a very young age. And after his father passed away he was trained by his brothers Maniram and Pandit Pratap Narayan. He was also a trained tabla player.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Pandit Jasraj’s death and said: “The unfortunate demise of Pandit Jasraj Ji leaves a deep void in the Indian cultural sphere. Not only were his renditions outstanding, he also made a mark as an exceptional mentor to several other vocalists. Condolences to his family and admirers worldwide. Om Shanti.”

More details awaited.