Indian cinema has lost one of its legends with passing of Soumitra Chatterjee: President Ram Nath Kovind

Soumitra Chatterjee's performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d'Honneur.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the Indian cinema has lost one of its legends with the passing of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who made immense contribution to the craft of acting.

Chatterjee, aged 85, died on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

“With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the ‘Apu’ trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting,” Kovind tweeted.

“Soumitra Chatterjee’s performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d’Honneur. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world,” he said in another tweet.