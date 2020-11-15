  • MORE MARKET STATS

Indian cinema has lost one of its legends with passing of Soumitra Chatterjee: President Ram Nath Kovind

By: |
November 15, 2020 5:25 PM

Chatterjee, aged 85, died on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

Soumitra Chatterjee's performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d'Honneur.Soumitra Chatterjee's performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d'Honneur.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said the Indian cinema has lost one of its legends with the passing of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who made immense contribution to the craft of acting.

Chatterjee, aged 85, died on Sunday at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments.

Related News

“With the passing of Soumitra Chatterjee, Indian cinema has lost one of its legends. He will be specially remembered for the ‘Apu’ trilogy and other memorable performances in Satyajit Ray’s masterpieces. He made immense contribution to the craft of acting,” Kovind tweeted.

“Soumitra Chatterjee’s performances won him several national and international awards including Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Padma Bhushan and Légion d’Honneur. Condolences to his family, the film fraternity and millions of fans across the world,” he said in another tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Indian cinema has lost one of its legends with passing of Soumitra Chatterjee President Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1‘An actor par excellence whom nation revered’: Rahul condoles Soumitra Chatterjee’s death
2Chatterjee’s death colossal loss to world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India: PM Modi
3Legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee passes away at 85