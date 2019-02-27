Indian Cine Workers body demands complete ban on Visa to Pakistani actors, in letter written to Prime Minister Modi

It follows Pakistan’s decision to ban the release of any Indian movie or content in their country.

On Tuesday morning, India woke up to the news of India striking three major Jaish camps in Pakistan. Indian Air Force decimated terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s bases along the LoC of the Indian-Pakistan border.

This attack came two weeks after the horrifying Pulwama terror attack. Meanwhile, The All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote a letter to the Minister of External Affairs in which it asked for Pakistani artists to be deported and their visas cancelled.

After India struck Pakistan on Tuesday, AICWA has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regards to a complete shut down on issuing any Visa to Pakistani actors and the entire fraternity.

The Association wrote that they have to ensure that Government of India takes concrete actions and ensure that strict restrictions are imposed on such terrorist funding nations like Pakistan, the entire nation of 1.3 billion is with you in fighting with these terror sponsor perpetrators of Pakistan. Entire film fraternity is proud of Indian Air Force, Government of India for displaying such a courageous and responsible retaliation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and they hope that Government of India continues to do so.

All India Cine Workers Assn in a letter to PM Modi in regards with Pakistan’s ban on release of Indian Movie or content in Pak:AICWA on behalf of entire film&media fraternity would demand complete shut down on issuing any Visa to Pakistani actors,Film Association&Media Fraternity pic.twitter.com/Yo5BJ07w5q — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

The letter concluded by saying that they hope, soon there will be orders by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to regulate this request made by 1.3 billion people of India. Nation first is New India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain, in a statement said that Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also, have instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to act against Made-in-India advertisements.

Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian Movie ll be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements. #PakistanTayarHai https://t.co/9BPo6LIsVB — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) February 26, 2019

Less than 2 weeks ago, 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. However, the Indian armed forces took their revenge as on Tuesday early in the morning they bombed 3 hubs of the terror outfit in Pakistan.

The Indian forces conducted the operation using the Mirage 2000 jets. A dozen fighter jets used laser-guided bombs to attack the three hubs of JeM – Balakot, Chakhoti and Muzaffarabad. According to media reports, 250-300 terrorists were neutralized from this operation.