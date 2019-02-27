Indian Cine Workers body demands complete ban on Visa to Pakistani actors, in letter written to Prime Minister Modi

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 4:51 PM

AICWA wrote in a letter that the entire film fraternity is proud of Indian Air Force for displaying such a courageous and responsible retaliation in Pakistan.

It follows Pakistan’s decision to ban the release of any Indian movie or content in their country.

On Tuesday morning, India woke up to the news of India striking three major Jaish camps in Pakistan. Indian Air Force decimated terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed’s bases along the LoC of the Indian-Pakistan border.

This attack came two weeks after the horrifying Pulwama terror attack. Meanwhile, The All Indian Cine Workers Association wrote a letter to the Minister of External Affairs in which it asked for Pakistani artists to be deported and their visas cancelled.

ANI Video:

After India struck Pakistan on Tuesday, AICWA has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in regards to a complete shut down on issuing any Visa to Pakistani actors and the entire fraternity.

The Association wrote that they have to ensure that Government of India takes concrete actions and ensure that strict restrictions are imposed on such terrorist funding nations like Pakistan, the entire nation of 1.3 billion is with you in fighting with these terror sponsor perpetrators of Pakistan. Entire film fraternity is proud of Indian Air Force, Government of India for displaying such a courageous and responsible retaliation in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and they hope that Government of India continues to do so.

ANI Tweet:

Also Read: Gully Boy box office collection day 13: Ranveer Singh starrer crosses Rs 120 crore mark!

The letter concluded by saying that they hope, soon there will be orders by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to regulate this request made by 1.3 billion people of India. Nation first is New India.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Information and Broadcasting Minister Choudhary Fawad Hussain, in a statement said that Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also, have instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to act against Made-in-India advertisements.

Fawad Hussain’s Tweet:

Less than 2 weeks ago, 40 CRPF jawans lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. However, the Indian armed forces took their revenge as on Tuesday early in the morning they bombed 3 hubs of the terror outfit in Pakistan.

The Indian forces conducted the operation using the Mirage 2000 jets. A dozen fighter jets used laser-guided bombs to attack the three hubs of JeM – Balakot, Chakhoti and Muzaffarabad. According to media reports, 250-300 terrorists were neutralized from this operation.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Indian Cine Workers body demands complete ban on Visa to Pakistani actors, in letter written to Prime Minister Modi
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition