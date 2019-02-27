Indian Air Force strike: Pakistan bans Indian films, to crack down on made in India advertisements

By: | Published: February 27, 2019 12:09 AM

The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

The country’s information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the country’s film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films.

The Pakistan government on Tuesday said no film from India will release in the country as it has called for a ban on Indian content after the Indian air force destroyed a terror training camp in Balakot.

The country’s information and broadcasting minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said the country’s film exhibitors association will be boycotting the Indian films.

He also said that he has instructed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to crack down on “made-in-India advertisements”.

“Cinema Exhibitors Association has boycotted Indian content, no Indian movie will be released in Pakistan. Also have instructed PEMRA to act against Made in India Advertisements. #PakistanTayarHai” Hussain tweeted.

The minister’s comments came on a day when India bombed and destroyed Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan’s restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, about 80-km from the Line of Control (LoC).

The bombing resulted in killing of a “very large number” of terrorists, trainers and senior commanders, officials said in New Delhi.

The air strikes came 12 days after the JeM carried out a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

In the wake of the terror attack, the makers of films such as “Total Dhamaal”, “Luka Chuppi”, “Arjun Patiala”, “Notebook” and “Kabir Singh” had announced that they will not screening their movies the neighbouring country.

