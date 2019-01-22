India-set short film ‘Period. End of Sentence’ gets Oscars nomination

By: | Published: January 22, 2019 10:37 PM

A film on menstruation, set in rural India, titled "Period. End of Sentence," has earned a nomination in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 91st Academy Awards.

The film came to being as a part of The Pad Project, started by students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton.

A film on menstruation, set in rural India, titled “Period. End of Sentence,” has earned a nomination in the Documentary Short Subject category for the 91st Academy Awards. Award-winning filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi has directed the short film, which has been produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. “We all made it happen! @RAYning @melissaberton @lisataback @StaceySher @Garrettschiff @douglasblush @mesopystic @samdavisdp and all the young girls who saw this dream from Oakwood school !! This is so EPIC,” Monga posted on Twitter following the Oscar nominations announcement on Tuesday.

The film came to being as a part of The Pad Project, started by students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton. The documentary feature is set in Hapur village outside Delhi, where women lead a quiet revolution as they fight against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation. For generations, these women did not have access to sanitary pads, which lead to health issues and girls dropping out from schools.

When a sanitary pad vending machine is installed in the village, the women learn to manufacture and market their own pads, empowering their community. They name their brand “FLY”. Other documentary shorts to have made it to the final list are “Black Sheep”, “End Game”, “Lifeboat” and “A Night at the Garden”.

