India chosen as first ‘country of honour’ ever at Cannes Film Market; R. Madhavan’s movie “Rocketry” to be premiered

India will be the official ‘Country of Honour’ at the upcoming ‘Marche’ Du Film’ that has been organised alongside the Cannes Film Festival, in France. This is the first time that Marche du Film has had an official Country of Honour and the special focus will annually continue with different nations in the spotlight in the future editions. India and France will be marking 75 years of their diplomatic ties and considering this significant diplomatic backdrop, India has been chosen as the ‘Country of Honour’ at Marche Du Film during the Cannes Film Festival.

This ensures India’s presence as the focus country at the opening night of Marche Du Film that is being organised at the Majestic Beach with the spotlight on India’s cinema, heritage and culture.

To add an Indian flavour to this night, there would be a special performance by the Indian Choir bands along with fireworks and folk music, which will also have Indian and French cuisine.

India will also be the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Cannes Next’, under which five new startups would be given an opportunity to pitch to the audio-visual Industry apart from the 10 professionals who will be participating in the Animation Day networking.

The other highlight of India’s participation in this edition of the Cannes Film Festival will be the World Premiere of R.Madhavan’s movie ‘Rocketry’ which will be showcased at the Palais des Festivals of the market screening on May 19.

Apart from this, India has been given the opportunity to pitch 5 selected movies at the “Goes to Cannes section” that are as follows-