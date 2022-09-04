India at the Emmys

Indian Matchmaking

Matchmaker Sima Taparia from Mumbai knows it all when she sets out to find matches from her clients who are spread out from India to America. The matchmaker fixes meetings and matches according to her clients’ preferences and guides them along the process. The popular Netflix series on Indian matchmaking was both liked and criticised by audiences as they disagreed with Taparia’s stereotypical views on marriage. However, the show was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program—2021 at the Emmys. A third season of the series recently came out on Netflix with a few old clients of Taparia and a few new matches this time.

Serious Men

Indian satirical comedy-drama film Serious Men that stars actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was directed by Sudhir Mishra. It is based on the book of the same name by author Manu Joseph and follows the story of slum-dweller Ayyan Mani, a middle-aged man who is an assistant to an astronomer at the National Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai. In order to overcome his situation and rise above, he manufactures a story that his son is a science genius. However, his lies are later uncovered. The Netflix film was nominated for the International Emmy Awards in 2021. The film was liked by audiences for both the storyline and Siddiqui’s acting.

Sacred Games

The neo-noir crime thriller Sacred Games was the first Indian original series to come on Netflix. It was based on Vikram Chandra’s 2006 novel of the same name. Directed and produced by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, it starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. In the series, Khan plays Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer in Mumbai and Siddiqui plays gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, who asks Singh to save the city in 25 days. The first season came out in 2018 and was subtitled in over 20 languages. The show was praised for its actors’ portrayal and storyline. It also appeared on The New York Times’ list of ‘The 30 Best International TV Shows of the Decade’.

Aarya

The series Aarya that is broadcast on Disney+ Hotstar Aarya has actor Sushmita Sen in the lead role. The series is based on the Dutch drama series Penoza. The story revolves around Aarya, who is an independent woman and wants to protect her family. She is forced to return to India to face her family and her enemies. She joins the mafia to avenge her husband’s murder. The show good positive reviews and Sen was hailed for her portrayal of the character. The show was nominated for International Emmy Awards for Best Drama series. Sen also bagged multiple awards for her role. The show has

two seasons.

Vir Das: For India

Indian standup comedian, actor and musician Vir Das, who has also done films, came out with Vir Das: For India on Netflix. The standup show got good reviews and was nominated for Best Comedy Award at the 2021 International Emmys held in New York. However, he lost out to the French show Call My Agent. In the show, he talked about topics ranging from Vedas to Vasco da Gama to vacuous Bollywood plotlines, while celebrating the history of India.

Delhi Crime

Indian crime drama series stars Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang in lead roles. The first season of the popular series that was written and directed by Richie Mehta was based on the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Shefali Shah plays the role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi who sets out to nab the culprits behind the crime. The second season of the show has recently premiered on Netflix. It is based on the Chaddi-Baniyan gang. The show became the first-ever Indian series to win an Emmy at the International Emmy Awards in the Best Drama Series category in 2020.

Lust Stories

The 2018 Hindi anthology Lust Stories had four short films by directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The ensemble cast included Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala and Kiara Advani, among others. The film was preceded by Bombay Talkies in 2013 and succeeded by Ghost Stories in 2020. It was nominated at the 47th international Awards for the Best TV Movie or Miniseries and Apte also won a nomination for Best Actress. The film also became a talking point as for the first time it showed a lead actress orgasm on screen as Kiara Advani is shown using a vibrator.