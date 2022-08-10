India at 75: Top patriotic movies to watch this Independence Day

Patriotism is in the air as India inches closer to 75th Independence Day. In the past 75 years, the Indian cinema industry has made a good volume of films showing the country’s freedom struggle and patriotism. In India, movies are also made on burning social issues and border disputes with neighbours post Independence. Today, Financialexpress.com has listed top patriotic films that can be watched this I-Day. Here’s a list:

LOC Kargil (2003)

Released in 2003, it is a war film based on the Kargil War fought between India and Pakistan. It is produced and directed by J. P. Dutta. Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgan, Sunil Shetty, and Abhishek Bachchan are in the lead roles.

Story: The film is based on the Indian Army’s successful Operation Vijay. In May 1999, it was launched in the wake of the Pakistani intrusion.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

Released in 2006, Rang De Basanti is a film written, produced, and directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and co-written by Rensil D’Silva. Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Atul Kulkarni, Soha Ali Khan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, and British actress Alice Patten were in the main roles.

Story: The movie is about a British film student traveling to India to document the story of five freedom fighters of the revolutionary movement of India. The movie was shot mainly in the national capital, New Delhi.

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India (2001)

Released in 2001, Lagaan is a film written and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It was produced by Aamir Khan. He stars alongside Gracy Singh. It also has many British actors including Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne.

Story: Set in 1893, the movie shows India’s colonial British Raj. The story revolves around a cricket match between a group of villagers and Britishers. If villagers win, their taxes will be waived off.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising (2005)

Released in 2005, the movie is based on the life of Mangal Pandey, an Indian soldier who triggered the mutiny of 1857. It was directed by Ketan Mehta. The lead role is played by Aamir Khan.

Border (1997)



The epic war film was released in 1997. It was directed, produced, and written by J. P. Dutta. The film stars a cast of Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Story: The movie is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Longewala in 1971.

Upkar (1967)

Released in 1967, Upkar film was directed by Manoj Kumar. It held the top spot at the box office that year.

Story: The movie is about two brothers involved in a property fight.

RRR (2022)

Released in 2022, RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama film. It is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris.

Story: It is a fictional story about two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao). They fight against the British Raj.

Shershaah (2021)

The film is a biographical war film based on the life of Vikram Batra, martyred in the Kargil War. It is directed by Vishnuvardhan. Sidharth Malhotra stars in dual roles (Batra and his twin brother Vishal).

Undoubtedly, Indian cinema has played a pivotal role in reminding us how India struggled to achieve its independence. Repeatedly, it has raised patriotic fever.