India at 75: Shershaah vs LOC Kargil vs Gandhi vs Mangal Pandey – Top picks for Independence Day movie list

Independence Day is celebrated in our country every year on August 15. The day marks the occasion to celebrate the countless sacrifices our freedom fighters have made to free our country and make India independent from British rule. On August 15, 1947 our country got freedom from British colonialism and ever since the day is observed by people celebrating it as an Indepence Day. The day is observed as a national holiday along with flag hoisting ceremony, parade and singing national anthem. Here are some of the all time favorite movies that you can watch on this day.

Shershaah

Sher Shah has been released recently on August 12 on Amazon Prime Video and has been garnering all the praise. The movie stars actor Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead role. The story revolved around the brave heart Captain Vikram Batra who was martyred during the Kargil War of 1999. The film has been rated 8.7 by IMDb.

LOC Kargil

This war movie gives us a detailed account of how the Kargil War started between Indian and Pakistan. The movie is loved by all the war movie enthusiast even now. The movie walks us through the lives and braveries of several brave soldiers who were martyred in the war.

Uri: The Surgical Strike

Here’s another most loved film of the year 2019. Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the movie revolves around the surgical strike carried out by the Indian Army on suspected militants who had attacked an army base in Uri in 2016 killing 19 troopers while they were asleep. Vicky Kaushal played a pivotal role in the movie as Major Vihan Shergill. This was another box office hit with the IMDb rating of 8.2.

Gandhi

Directed by Richard Attenborough, the movie was released on November 30, 1982. The movie was based on the life of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi played by actor Ben Kingsley. The film walks us through the life and work of Mahatma Gandhi, who led India’s non-violent non-cooperation movement and made the British quit India.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising

This is another biographical period drama which revolves around the rise of Mangal Pandey–role played by Aamir Khan. The movie was released in August 12, 2005 and is loved by all freedom-fighter based movie lovers. Mangal Pandey was an Indian soldier who led the 1857 armed revolution against the British. It is also referred to as the first war of Indian independence by historians.

The Legend of Bhagat Singh

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, this biographical period film is based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Ajay Devgan plays the role of the young revolutionary Bhagat Singh who witnesses many atrocities growing up and becomes one of the most fearless freedom fighters in the country. He had led an armed resistance against the British rulers. The movie was a big hit at that time.