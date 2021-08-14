India at 75: Here are classic patriotic songs that never get old

The song which was a part of Border film in the 1990s has many takers even amongst the younger generations.

Days before India actually celebrates the 75th Independence Day, the celebration among people knows no bounds as the patriotic fervour takes over. Classic patriotic songs start playing at public places and residential societies reminding us days in advance about the impending celebrations of Independence Day. While there is no dearth of latest songs and films which are based on the theme of motherland, love for country and valour of soldiers, there is a set of songs which never get outdated and find their place on top at all such occasions. Here is a list of patriotic songs that have found resonance across generations.

Sandese Aate Hain from Border

The song which was a part of Border film in the 1990s has many takers even amongst the younger generations. The spirit of sacrifice of Indian soldiers guarding our borders distant from their family and friends is amply depicted in the song with a fine set of lyrics and music composition. Many fans of the film Border have an opinion that no film before Border and no film after border could match the true depiction of a soldier’s life with such honesty.

I Love my India from Pardes

The song from Shahrukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary starrer Pardes is a song that gives a joyous and lively account of what constitutes India and its cultural heritage. The film very fittingly depicts the culture and values of the country from Chaudhary’s character in the film in contrast to the villain in the film representing the western values.

‘Rang De Basanti’ from Rang De Basanti

Correlating the story of Bhagat Singh, Chandrasekhar and Sukhdev who were hanged by the British regime, the film depicts the story of a group of friends who get killed at the hands of a corrupt government in independent India. The song in itself is in the beginning of the film and is often played in parties, marriage ceremonies and patriotic events with equal gusto. The Punjabi tinge of the song makes it an all time favourite of many Indians.

‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’ from ‘Swades’

Starring Shahrukh Khan in the character of a NASA scientist who evolves into a patriotic Indian with an aim of doing something for his village and its residents, the Swades song is neither too loud for a party event nor it is extremely sober. The song at a medium pace makes us feel that we belong to the country and all the countrymen belong to us in return.