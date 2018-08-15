Independence Day 2018: Bollywood celebrities swarm social media on August 15 to express their pride

As the nation celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities too shared their wishes to mark the occasion. (Reuters)

As the nation celebrates its 72nd Independence Day, Bollywood celebrities too shared their wishes to mark the occasion. From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranveer Singh, from Nimrat Kaur to Madhur Bhandarkar — all took to social media to express their pride in being an Indian, and wished their friends and fans a Happy Independence Day on Wednesday.

Here’s what the Bollywood celebrities tweeted:

Amitabh Bachchan: We are independent and congratulations on our Independence Day.

Anupam Kher: Happy Independence Day my fellow Indians! I have just started to learn piano and the first tune I wanted to learn was our national anthem. Here is my very amateurish attempt but with 100 per cent dedication to the spirit of our motherland. Jai Hind. Bharat Mata Ki Jai.

Ranveer Singh: Our young nation is the very future of the world! Happy Independence Day.

Akshay Kumar: Freedom is never free. Let us salute all those who fought for our freedom and to those who fight for us day and night at the borders to keep us safe. Let us not take their sacrifices for granted and always work towards a better India. Happy Independence Day.

Yami Gautam: This Independence Day, let’s tak’ a moment to think about those who tirelessly fight to ensure that we truly get to feel safe and secure. Tag the brave hearts you know who protect us, and together let’s thank them! Happy Independence Day.

Nimrat Kaur: Remembering all those who gave up their present for the today we live. Here’s embracing o’r 72nd year of independence with the hope that our freedom is celebrated with the responsibility and the promise of a tomorrow which we will be proud of. Jai Hind. Happy Independence Day.

Suniel Shetty: Let unity empower the strength of the nation. Happy Independence Day.

Alisha Chinai: Happy Independence Day.

Aayush Sharma: Proud to be an Indian. Happy Independence Day to one and all.

Rakul Preet Singh: Happy Independence Day! Let’s understand ‘he real meaning of freedom and not misuse it!

Madhur Bhandarkar: Happy Independence Day. May the Indian tri-colour always fly high.