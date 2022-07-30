Khiladi and Thalaivaa of Income Tax Return! Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth lead film world in filing highest ITR

Akshay Kumar is not just the fittest star he is also one of the top-paid actors in Bollywood. Khiladi Kumar, along side Thalaivaa Rajinikanth, have been reportedly felicitated by the Income Tax department as India’s ‘highest taxpayers’. An honorary certificate from the Income Tax Department for Akshay Kumar was doing the rounds on Twitter recently. Akshay Kumar has been constantly rated as the highest tax payer in Bollywood. Apart from Khiladi Kumar, these stars are considered highest taxpayers in Bollywood according to the website Pinkvilla –



Shah Rukh Khan – The King Khan has been ruling the hearts of cinelovers for three decades now and has got equal love and acclaim from his fans and critics. He is also known to have great business acumen and is co-owner of the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. According to media reports he filed around Rs 22 crore ITR last year.

Salman Khan – Dabangg Khan has a massive fan following and he is ruling the slot of Eid movie releases for a decade now. He has acted in mega blocbuster from the beginning of his career be it Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dabangg or Bajrangi Bhaijaan recently. He owns a farm house in Panvel near Mumbai and reportedly paid around Rs 44 Crores as tax to the government last year.



Amitabh Bachchan – Big B, the Mega star is still one of the top actors in Bollywood even after four decades. He is ruling the charts since seventies and hosts the most popular quiz show on Indian Television Kaun Banega Crorepati. He features in many TV advertisements.



Hrithik Roshan – It is reported that the Jodha Akbar star once paid Rs 80 crore as advance tax to the govt. The Greek God of Bollywood will next star in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, a remake of the Tamil film by the same name. He is pairing with Deepika Padukone for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s action film Fighter.

Rajinikanth has also won Dada Saheb Phalke award, country’s highest cinematic felicitation in 2021 and Akshay Kumar was awarded Padma Shri in 2009.