In Rajinikanth’s 2.0, small 3.0 steals the show, and it is the next ‘Big’ thing!

By: | Published: December 2, 2018 12:30 PM

3.0 version of Chitti, the robot, is catching the eyes of the audience.

Touted to be one of the most expensive films, reportedly about Rs 550 crore, it has world-class VFX and 3D.

2.0, the Rajinikanth movie, as the name suggests is packed with entertainment. Rajinikanth has a mild entrance scene in 2.0 but he more than makes it up with some whistle and clap-worthy sequences. He does what he does best by thoroughly entertaining the audiences. The film rekindles his flamboyant style. Amy Jackson plays a female humanoid robot. Her USP is that she is learning about what modern humans do, especially some funny references to film and TV. Akshay Kumar delivers an ultimate performance as the saviour of his Avian friends.

However, the 3.0 version of Chitti, the robot, is catching the eyes of the audience. These tiny Thalaivar microbots are winning hearts all over, The Indian Express reported. This small adorable red robot is one of Shankar’s best ideas in terms of marketability because this character is sure to be a hit with children. 3.0 saves the day in the film, by riding pigeons and taunting Birdman by gesturing that the microbots are going to kill the birds. It is a win-win situation where entertainment is coupled with fun with a great creativity, clearly underscoring the trends change in the Indian cinema.

ALSO READ: 2.0 Box Office collection day 3: Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar starrer shines on Saturday

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth’s much-awaited 3D science fiction trilingual film which brings backs robot Chitti, was released on Thursday amid frenzied expectations from fans and followers. A sequel to 2010 blockbuster ‘Enthiran’, ‘2.0’ saw fans flocking to movie halls as early as 4 AM in Chennai. Touted to be one of the most expensive films, reportedly about Rs 550 crore, it has world-class VFX and 3D and revolves around Rajinikanth’s dual avatars as scientist Vaseegaran and the reloaded robot ‘Chitti’ as they battle ‘villain’ starring Akshay Kumar. It also stars Amy Jackson playing a key role as a robot. 2.0 has been released in more than five languages, including in Mandarin for China.

ALSO READ: 2.0 box office collection setback: Despite HC blocking piracy websites, Rajinikanth’s film leaked

The Madras High Court on Wednesday directed 37 internet service providers (ISPs) to block over 12,000 websites that spread pirated Tamil films, Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 could not be saved from a leak. It happened when around 2,000 suspected sites of TamilRockers were also directed to be blocked. According to an Indian Express report, TamilRockers went on to release the leaked print of the movie hours after its official release in theatres and new URL of TamilRockers with a link to ‘2.0’ went viral.

Stock Market

