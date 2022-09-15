In Pics: Allu Aravind-Madhu Mantena are all set to bring Mahabharata on Disney+ Hotstar

Having expertise in delivering top-quality content to the audience with his Mythoverse studios, Madhu Mantena understands the psyche of the Indian audience. He recently announced that he will be bringing the greatest epic of Indian Entertainment industry Mahabharata on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar.

The Indian audience will again be able to experience the epic mythological tale in a whole new format. Allu Aravind and Madhu Mantena have also collaborated before for bringing yet another Indian epic live action trilogy Ramayana which they announced in 2019 that will be made in different languages.

Plot:

The show is based on one of the greatest epics out of ancient India. The Mahabharata speaks of the ultimate conflict between Dharma and Adharma manifested through the battle for succession between the Pandava and Kaurava princes.

While speaking about the same producer Madhu Mantena said, “For centuries Indian epics have captured the imagination of billions around the world. These epics are deeply woven into the very fabric of our nation. The Mahabharata – one of the oldest epics in India, despite being as old as time, is still relevant today for the many lessons and words of wisdom hidden within its ancient verses. It is said that every known emotional conflict experienced by mankind finds form in Mahabharat through its complex characters and storylines. We at Mythoverse are absolutely delighted to have this opportunity provided by Disney+ Hotstar to bring out a rendition of this great Indian epic Mahabharata and for announcing this news on a prestigious global platform at the D23 Expo.”

The new adaptation of Mahabharat will be produced by Madhu Mantena, Mythoverse Studios and Allu Entertainment.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported that SS Rajamouli, the director of Bahubali movies, was also planning to make a cinematic version of the Mahabharata. Speaking on whether he will cast Ram Charan and Jr NTR for the movie, the director said, “I know people have made lists of who should play who in the project. But I will decide my characters only after I write my version of Mahabharata.”