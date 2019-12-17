In a first, Mohanlal and Trisha team up for Jeethu Joseph’s film ‘RAM’

In a first, Mohanlal-Trisha are acting the lead roles together.

Mohanlal fans, rejoice! Two of the biggest stars of Malayalam and Tamil cinema are set to act together for the first time! After Jeethu Joseph’s blockbuster Malayalam hit ‘Drishyam’, the film maker has teamed up again with Mohanlal in his forthcoming movie ‘Ram’, which is expected to release for Onam 2002. The tagline of the movie poster aptly reads, “He has no boundaries”.

On Monday, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal had unveiled the movie title along with the first look poster on social media, delighting his fans and movie goers. The black and white poster shows the actor gazing ahead, an expression that is deeply mysterious and intense at the same time. The actor’s tweet reads as follows, “Unveiling title of my upcoming movie – Ram! Directed by Jeethu Joseph.”

In a first, Mohanlal-Trisha are acting the lead roles together. Trisha’s Malayalam debut ‘Hey Jude’ with Nivin Pauly had received positive movie reviews. Notably, 2020 marks a milestone year for Trisha, who will complete 17 years in Tamil cinema next year. Referred to as ‘South Queen’, the actor is geared up for a super busy year in 2020 with several notable films including Jeethu Joseph’s ‘RAM’.

Unveiling the Title of my Upcoming movie #RAM !! Directed by Jeethu Joseph !! Produced by Ramesh P Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai under the banner of Abhishek Films pic.twitter.com/hHaERQmbQ5 — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 16, 2019

#17YearsOfTRISHAism – 2020 gonna be a super busy year for the South Queen with #PonniyinSelvan, Raangi, films with @Mohanlal & Chiranjeevi. Keep rocking Trish ???????????? pic.twitter.com/eebwQzhfP8 — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) December 14, 2019

In ‘Hey Jude’, Trisha had played the role of an unconventional girl who embraces the Goan way of life as part of her vibrant, multi-faceted personality. While Malayalam movie goers are familiar with Trisha’s acting style in Tamil, there is full throttle excitement to see Trisha paired opposite to Mohanlal.

During many promotional interviews that Trisha had taken part in when ‘Hey Jude’ was released, she had candidly shared her admiration for Malayalam cinema’ s super star Mohanlal.

Whenever asked who her favourite Malayalam actor is, her reply was ‘Mohanlal’. Now Trisha is gearing up for her first movie with the Malayalam superstar.

Ramesh P. Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are producing the movie ‘Ram’ under the banner of Abhishek Films and the release of the movie is scheduled for Onam 2020.