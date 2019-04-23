In a first, Dulquer Salman turns producer, announces casting call

Published: April 23, 2019 2:50 PM

The 'Karwaan' actor's Facebook post brims with excitement about the upcoming movie.

Dulquer Salman shares the same passion for movies that his father is known for.

Malayalam movie fans, pay attention! Dulquer Salman has a film that he is very ‘excited’ about and he has not only announced that he will be producing the movie for the first time and has shared that he will be announcing the banner but he has also gone on to announce the first casting call for the forthcoming film. The ‘Karwaan’ actor’s Facebook post brims with excitement about the upcoming movie.

While Dulquer Salman is a household name in southern cinema, the 32 year old actor has received appreciation for his debut Hindi film ‘Karwaan’, in which he played a leading role with co-star Irrfan Khan. Dulquer Salman’s upcoming Hindi film is a movie adaptation of ‘The Zoya Factor’, a bestselling novel by Anuja Chauhan. There have been reports doing the rounds that the actor may be playing the role of Virat Kohli in the movie, with Sonam Kapoor in the lead role.

Dulquer Salman shares the same passion for movies that his father is known for. For those who are not familiar with South Indian cinema, Dulquer Salman is the son of Malayalam super star Mammootty. ‘Second Show’ marks the young actor’s debut in Malayalam cinema in 2012, followed by a series of block buster hits at the box office that catapulted him into stardom.

The Malayalam actor also received considerable appreciation for the negative role that he donned in Keerthy Suresh starrer ‘Mahanati’, a biopic based on the iconic actress Savitri who was loved by Telugu and Tamil audiences alike. Dulquer Salman played the role of ‘Gemini Ganesan’ to near perfection and it was well-received by critics as well as the audience. The film had a dream run at the box office and scripted record in the US by earning over $500,000 from premieres and the first day collection.

Expressing his love for cinema, Dulquer Salman reiterates in several interviews that Malayalam cinema is his main passion, just as it is with his father, Mammootty.

